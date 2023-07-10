mxdwn Music

Madonna Postpones North America Tour and Shares First Statement on Health Following Hospitalization

July 10th, 2023 - 12:04 PM

Madonna has just released a new statement on her Instagram pertaining to her health following her hospitalization as well as her updated tour dates following their postponement. This is the first time the singer has made a public statement since she was hospitalized following a bacterial infection.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.” Madonna begins. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.” 

From these opening statements regarding her well being, Madonna goes on to address those close to her as well as what her hospitalization will mean for future events. In her statement, she says “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Due to her current condition, Madonna has come forward and said that she will be delaying her North American 2023 tour, which was originally slated to begin later this week on the 15th. In her statement, Madonna said she and her team will “reschedule the North American leg of the tour and begin in October in Europe.” 

The affected tour dates can be found below: 

Sat Jul 15                         Vancouver, BC                         Rogers Arena                                    

Tue Jul 18                        Seattle, WA                           Climate Pledge Arena                       

Wed Jul 19                      Seattle, WA                               Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22                         Phoenix, AZ                             Footprint Center                    

Tue Jul 25                        Denver, CO                 Ball Arena                          

Thu Jul 27                        Tulsa, OK                               BOK Center                           

Sun Jul 30                        St. Paul, MN                           Xcel Energy Center                

Wed Aug 02                    Cleveland, OH                       Rocket Mortgage Field

Sat Aug 05                      Detroit, MI                         Little Caesars Arena            

Mon. Aug 07                  Pittsburgh, PA                                PPG Paints Arena                  

Wed Aug 09                    Chicago, IL                            United Center   

Thu Aug 10                     Chicago, IL                          United Center

Sun Aug 13                     Toronto, ON                          Scotiabank Arena                 

Mon Aug 14                    Toronto, ON                             Scotiabank Arena                              

Sat Aug 19                      Montreal, QC                           Bell Centre                

Sun Aug 20                 Montreal, QC                           Bell Centre                                        

Wed Aug 23                    New York, NY                        Madison Square Garden              

Thu Aug 24                     New York, NY                        Madison Square Garden       

Sat Aug 26                      New York, NY                            Madison Square Garden    

Sun Aug 27                 New York, NY                            Madison Square Garden                   

Wed Aug 30                    Boston, MA                            TD Garden                                     

Thu Aug 31                     Boston, MA                               TD Garden

Sat Sep 02                       Washington, DC                            Capital One Arena                            

Tue Sep 05                      Atlanta, GA                            State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07                      Tampa, FL                             Amalie Arena                 

Sat Sep 09                       Miami, FL                               Kaseya Center (formerly Miami-Dade Arena) 

Sun Sep 10                      Miami, FL                            Kaseya Center (formerly Miami-Dade Arena) 

Wed Sep 13                    Houston, TX                               Toyota Center                                   

Thu Sep 14                      Houston, TX                              Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18                    Dallas, TX                              American Airlines Center                  

Tue Sep 19                      Dallas, TX               American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21                      Austin, TX                                Moody Center                                   

Fri Sep 22                     Austin, TX                                Moody Center

Wed Sep 27                     Los Angeles, CA                             Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28                  Los Angeles, CA                    Crypto.com Arena                             

Sat Sep 30                       Los Angeles, CA                         Crypto.com Arena                             

Sun Oct 01                      Los Angeles, CA                         Crypto.com Arena                             

Wed Oct 04                     San Francisco, CA                         Chase Center                                    

Thu Oct 05                      San Francisco, CA                         Chase Center

Sat Oct 07                       Las Vegas, NV                         T-Mobile Arena                                 

Sun Oct 08                      Las Vegas, NV                           T-Mobile Arena

