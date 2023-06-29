Madonna Hospitalized due to Infection, Delays Tour

Home News James Reed June 29th, 2023 - 6:58 PM

Madonna has postponed her “The Celebration Tour” indefinitely due to a “serious bacterial infection” that put her in the ICU, her longtime manager Guy Oseary announced Wednesday.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Her Celebration Tour, announced in a video in January that featured Amy Schumer, Jack Black and Lil Wayne, among others, was set to begin in Vancouver on July 15, with concerts planned to stretch into next year. The tour was set to include stops in Seattle, New York, D.C., Mexico City and London.

“I don’t take any of this for granted,” Madonna, 64, said a few days after announcing her tour. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

The pop star has had a string of health incidents in past years, including horseback riding accidents in 2005 and 2009. In 2020, she announced she would be undergoing regenerative treatment for missing cartilage, several months after she abruptly canceled a performance in Lisbon, saying she had “to listen to my body and rest.”

Page Six reports that the 64-year-old singer was rushed to a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive Saturday and was intubated overnight, but is now out of the ICU.

“The Celebration Tour” was supposed to commence July 15th in Vancouver; read more details about the epic trek here, and stay tuned here for more information about rescheduled dates.