Julee Cruise’s Debut Album Floating Into The Night to Receive Vinyl Reissue for Aug 2023 Release

Home News Dita Dimone July 8th, 2023 - 11:27 AM

As mentioned on Consequence.net, Julee Cruise has revealed that she will be re-releasing her album The Voice of Love, originally released in 1993. It was her second full-length album and was produced in conjunction with David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti. Additionally, Cruise will be releasing a 12″ record that will have the first demo recordings from her debut album, Floating Into the Night, which was released in 1989.

This new album, which is called Three Demos, includes an early version of the song “Falling,” which was later used as the theme song for “Twin Peaks.” You may listen to another demo, titled “Floating,” down below.

On August 17, Sacred Bones will release the reissue of Voice of Love and Three Demos, both of which will be available online and on vinyl for the first time.

Julee Ann Cruise was an American singer and actress known for collaborating with composer Angelo Badalamenti and film director David Lynch in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She released four albums beginning with 1989’s Floating into the Night.