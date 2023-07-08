Alice in Chains’ Dirt is “The Best Album Ever” Says In Flames’ Anders Fridén:

Home News Zach Monteiro July 8th, 2023 - 10:38 AM

In Flames’ vocalist Anders Fridén has recently proclaimed that his personal favorite album would have to be Alice In Chains’ sophomore album Dirt. This comment comes alongside his interview with Chaoszine.

During the interview, Fridén was asked all sorts of general questions, such as what his first favorite band was, what his preferred venue for concerts is, and what he does in between tour stops. Among the questions that he was asked was “who is your most important role model?”

Fridén thinks about his answer for a moment, before going on to say that although he has several role models, Alice in Chains is amongst the biggest as they are a “huge lyrical inspiration” to his work. He elaborates by saying that Alice in Chains second album Dirt is “the best album that ever was and is.”

Fridén then goes on to list some other inspirations of his, such as Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails with Atticus Ross, Martin Gore of Depeche Mode and David Bowie.

According to Revolver, In Flames had covered Alice in Chains’ “Down in a Hole” from their 2017 EP Down, Wicked & No Good. The EP had also featured Depeche Mode’s “It’s No Good” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”, hence the title of the three song release.

In Flames will begin touring Europe later this month with their first show being on July 31st in Podkraj Pri Velenju, Slovenia for the Metal Days 2023 Festival.

