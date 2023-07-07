Video Shows Britney Spear Inadvertently Hit Herself After Allegedly Getting Slapped by NBA Rookie’s Security

Home News Simon Li July 7th, 2023 - 5:08 PM

This Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears saw NBA star Victor Wembanyama at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, in Las Vegas. When she went up to say hello to the NBA star with a tap on the back, Spears was struck on the face by one of the securities of the NBA star, and fell to the ground, according to APnews and Stereogum.com.

It was later reported that the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs later went to Spears’ table and apologized for his action, saying “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.” Spears accepted his apology at the time, but later filed a police report alleging battery with her team. However, the Las Vegas Police Department said that they would not file any charges after a brief investigation on the case, saying that Spears has actually hit herself inadvertently.

During the investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department, surveillance footage shows that when Spears was “going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder,” which led one of the securities to “pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.” Therefore, no one was cited, and no arrests were made.