Prince’s Estate Releases Unearth Two Singles “All a Share Together Now” and “7 (E-Flat Version)”

Home News Dita Dimone July 7th, 2023 - 2:18 PM

As mentioned earlier on Consequence.net, Prince’s Estate just discovered and released two new singles by the defunct artist. Prince’s estate has opened the Paisley Park vault to release two singles: “All a Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version).”

Following a sneak peek at last month’s Paisley Park Celebration, the songs are now available on streaming sites as part of a continuing vault series. Both “All a Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version)” are remixes of the third single from Prince and the New Power Generation’s 1992 album, Love Symbol. “All a Share Together Now” was initially recorded in 2006 but has never been officially released.

Three of Prince’s six youngest half-siblings sold their share of the estate to indie music publisher and talent agency Primary Wave in July 2021. The distribution of Prince’s assets to the other three siblings, their families, their advisors, and Primary Wave was finally decided by a Minnesota judge last year.

Prince Rogers Nelson, better known as Prince, was an American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. He is widely recognized as one of the best artists of his era, having received multiple honours, awards and nominations.

Prince’s early music career included the release of Prince, Dirty Mind, and Controversy, which were notable for their combination of religious and sexual themes. He subsequently launched the successful albums 1999 and Purple Rain, which cemented his superstar status with No. 1 hits such as “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy.” Prince was a seven-time Grammy winner with a prolific output that included later albums like Diamonds and Pearls, The Gold Experience, and Musicology.

Check out the new music below.