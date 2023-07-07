Asking Alexandria Shares Lyric Video for “Bad Blood” From Upcoming Album

The British rock band Asking Alexandria has just shared the lyric video for “Bad Blood,” an empowering song from their upcoming album, Where Do We Go From Here? Watch below for yourself.
The song features an aggressive rhythm, paired with a “poppy” chorus with the powerful screams from the vocals, as well as on-point drum plays. The video shows scenes of a car driving in heavy rain during midnight, showing only the bright headlights and the alarming taillights. The car crashes into the sea and sinks to the bottom. The scenery for this video really illustrates the relentless anger the song is trying to convey. The song really illustrates how Asking Alexandria is trying to incorporate new elements into their upcoming album, which resulted in a surprisingly harmonious blend that really reflect the style of the band.
Check out our review on “Dark Void” from the same album.
This upcoming album is highly anticipated from fans for good reason. Ben Bruce, the lead guitarist for the band, shares that “Where Do We Go From Here? Is the culmination of our entire journey as a band,” trying to “incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about Asking Alexandria,” they have “taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album.” He furthered this point by pointing out that they incorporated “elements from ‘Stand Up and Scream,’ such as the synth-tinged breakdown on ‘Things Could Be Different,’ all the way through to ‘See What’s On The Inside’ on this album.” They are “incredibly proud of this album,” and “can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”