Asking Alexandria Shares Lyric Video for “Bad Blood” From Upcoming Album

Simon Li July 7th, 2023 - 11:22 PM

The British rock band Asking Alexandria has just shared the lyric video for “Bad Blood,” an empowering song from their upcoming album, Where Do We Go From Here? Watch below for yourself.



The song features an aggressive rhythm, paired with a “poppy” chorus with the powerful screams from the vocals, as well as on-point drum plays. The video shows scenes of a car driving in heavy rain during midnight, showing only the bright headlights and the alarming taillights. The car crashes into the sea and sinks to the bottom. The scenery for this video really illustrates the relentless anger the song is trying to convey. The song really illustrates how Asking Alexandria is trying to incorporate new elements into their upcoming album, which resulted in a surprisingly harmonious blend that really reflect the style of the band.

