Bob Marley & The Wailers Announce Posthumous Album ‘African Unite’ For August 4th Release

The very artist that introduced Reggae to Europe and America, Bob Marley, though passed away in 1981, continues his influence word wide with African Unite, a posthumous album set to release on August the fourth, 2023.

The album would be a collaboration between Bob Marley and various rising African musicians, working on classic Bob Marley songs with a splash of modern African music artistry. The line-up includes Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Oxlade among others, each re-visiting Marley’s classics with their unique styles and distinct voices, honoring Marley’s influence on the Reggae and Afrobeat genre and on music culture.

This highly anticipated album would include Marley’s timeless classic tracks like “Waiting In Vain” and “Stir It Up.” Together with this announcement, came the release of its lead single “Three Little Birds,” presented to the audiences by Teni & Oxlade from Nigeria, adding flavors to another Marley track with styles of Afro-fusion.

The album aims to showcase how far and deep Bob Marley’s influence on the global music scene is, and in particular his importance in the African music scene. It tries to accomplish this goal by blending his classic, soulful Reggae music with modern infectious Afrobeat music, continuing the Reggae pioneer’s musical influence despite the distance in time.