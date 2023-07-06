Bethany Cosentino Learns Releases Folk Pop-Inspired New Single “For a Moment”

Home News Anya Kennelly July 6th, 2023 - 10:38 PM

According to a press release, earlier today Bethany Cosentino released a new single from her upcoming album titled Natural Disaster, set to release on July 28, 2023, with Concord Records. The new song “For A Moment” features her folk-pop sound and is a beautiful example of her musical talent. Cosentino has been very busy lately, as she released another new song last month, a lovely ballad named “Easy.”

The song starts out with a soft strumming of guitar and eases into her message with the start of her singing the lyrics in the beginning have a sense of hopelessness many of the lines starting with “And what’s the point” or “Why would I,” but then the song transitions into a heartfelt chorus about love. The hopelessness dissipates with love but uncertainty remains and the music reflects this surge of emotions. It is almost pleading with herself and her love that the hopelessness presented at the beginning turns into what seems like a hopeful leap of faith. Then the music picks up, and the guitar becomes more confident reflecting that. The melancholy is gone and is replaced with this yearning sensation that is only associated with the hopefulness of love.