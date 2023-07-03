Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) Share “Coming Home” Video | ‘The Feminine Divine’ LP Due 7/28

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023 - 7:20 PM

English pop-rock band Dexys are known for their commercial smash-hit “Come On Eileen,” which reached number one in eight countries and became the best-selling single in the UK and US in 1982.

Now, the band are finally returning their first new record of original material in over a decade called The Feminine Divine, which be released on July 28 through 100% Records.

To introduce the record, Dexys have recently shared the single “Coming Home” and today the group has share an official music video for the latest track, which directed by Richard O’Connor.

Capping off the first half of the new record, “Coming Home” is yet another song written in the early ‘90s with Big Jim Paterson and is a triumphant declaration of frontman Kevin Rowland’s return to his true self.

Speaking on the track, Rowland stated: “‘Coming Home’ is about rising up out of a slump. In the album narrative, the protagonist has passed through some very dark times but he is now enjoying positivity and peace. He’s embracing a new-found connectedness: to the universe, to other people, and to his true self.”

O’Connor adds: “We wanted to capture the vibrancy of the music and share visually how it makes us feel emotionally. It begins tentatively, hits stride and launches into euphoric triumph. It’s classic and it’s now. It’s cool and it’s textured.”

The Feminine Divine isDexys’s fifth album of original material produced that is once again by Pete Schwier, along with acclaimed session musician and producer Toby Chapman.

After taking some time out to refocus his energy, Rowland came back to music with a fresh perspective and new found positivity. It is a personal record portraying a man whose views have evolved over time.

Not just on women, but the whole concept of masculinity Rowland had been raised with: an education and an un-learning that is traced across the arc of The Feminine Divine with dizzying effect.