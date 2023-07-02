Royal & The Serpent Releases The Next Edition To The Rat Trap Saga “Rat Trap 2: The Burn

Home News Dita Dimone July 2nd, 2023 - 11:21 AM

Royal & The Serpent performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Royal & the Serpent, the RIAA Gold-certified singer-songwriter, has released her latest two-track EP, RAT TRAP 2: The Burn – The second in a new series of double-sided singles due out each month during the summer; today’s release contains “JUNKIE” and the upbeat power anthem, “SLUG.”

“Oh! “Love, yeah…it stings sometimes,” Royal admits. Welcome to Trap 2 – the continuation of the RAT TRAP series, in which our lead character falls in love with a boy who can’t help but break her heart (over and over).” I am so pleased to share these songs and continue this story – thank you so much for your time and consideration; these songs come from a very deep place in my heart, and I can’t wait to keep feeding the plot line.”

Royal launched her RAT TRAP story last month with the release of the first chapter, RAT TRAP I: The Blueprint, which featured “Astroturf” and the tremendously uplifting LGBTQ+ song “One Nation Underdogs.”

Royal & the Serpent is presently commemorating the Royalverse with a special guest appearance on Fall Out Boy’s recently announced So Much For (Tour) Dust, with dates scheduled through early August. Additionally, Royal will make in-store appearances and autograph sessions at Salt Lake City, UT’s Graywhale Entertainment (July 7), Atlanta, GA’s Criminal Records (July 26), Brooklyn, NY’s Rough Trade NYC (August 1), and Philadelphia, PA’s Repo Records (August 6).

For more information and tickets, please visit www.royalandtheserpent.com.

ROYAL & THE SERPENT TOUR 2023

JUNE

30 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

JULY

1 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

2 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

3 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

5 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

11 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

13 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

16 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

21 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

22 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater

29 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

AUGUST

1 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

2 – Boston, MA Fenway Park

4 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

5 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

6 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion