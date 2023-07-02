Fly Anakin Shares New Single “Intrepid” Ahead Of Skinemaxxx Side B

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 2nd, 2023 - 6:33 PM

American rapper Fly Anakin, in preparation for the release of Skinemaxxx (Side B) EP, has released a new single, “Intrepid.” According to Stereogum, the new EP is a follow-up to Skinemaxxx (Side A), which was released in April, and both are produced by Foisey, a longtime collaborator of Fly Anakin. Side A featured singles like “Blicky Bop” and “Outsidigan’s Anthem,” and Side B has the already released “Things Change” which features London-based Demae as a collaborator. Listen to Fly Anakin’s new single “Intrepid” via the official YouTube video below.

The video shows Fly Anakin arriving at an estate to perform some work, and spends the rest of the video between doing technical and yard work and taking time to relax in the estate, watching tv and enjoying the expensive furniture. The song itself has a chilled-out looping beat as Fly Anakin raps over the instrumentals.