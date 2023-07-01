Lucinda Williams Pays Homage To Friends and Celebrates Persistence Through Life In Interview

Home News Simon Li July 1st, 2023 - 10:36 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The American creative guitarist and singer Lucinda Williams shared her memory and thoughts on music inspirations, friends and colleagues and persistence in life during an interview with rollingstone.com.

Lucinda Williams, now 70, have been through a lot in her life. Still not fully recovered from a terrible stroke previous November which made her lost half of her motor abilities for a while, and still hinders her abilities to play the guitar as she can before, she reflects on her mindset that “The main thing is I can still sing. I’m singing my ass off, so that hasn’t been affected.”

Her words of “Can’t keep me down for too long,” is a vivid embodiment of the rock and roll spirit of artists, which is transformed and presented through her 15th album Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart, containing ten tracks Williams co-wrote with her husband Tom Overby, which lively illustrates her perseverance despite difficulties. Read our cover of her song “Where the Song Will Find Me,” which is the lead single from Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart.

Aside from sharing her inspirations for music through life experiences, the artist also used the chance to pay her homage to two of her lost colleagues and friends. She wrote “Stolen Moments” in memory of Tom Petty, reflecting on how she felt on this sudden lost of a friend, while “Hum’s Liquor” points to alcoholism in memory of the late guitarist Bob Stinson.

Williams has so much to share about her life course of 70 years, whether it be music making, or words on life, and this interview has just showed us a tip of the iceberg of her knowledge.