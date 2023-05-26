Lucinda Williams Releases Heartfelt New Single “Where the Song Will Find Me”

Home News Simon Li May 26th, 2023 - 11:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Pioneering artist Lucinda Williams have just released her latest song “Where The Song Will Find Me,” which was taken from her successful album Stories from a Rock n Roll heart.

The song features Williams’ beautiful and powerful vocal, with slow beats of drums in the background and hypnotizing guitars playing, echoing as if from far away or in a garage. Her lyrics are cathartic and soulful, backed by the mesmerizing instruments, resonates deeply in audiences’ hearts.



It is sad to know that the multi-Grammy Award-winner, Lucinda Williams, who is now 70 years old, has been suffering impaired motor skills on her left side body due to a stroke she experienced in November 2020, which led doctors to discover a blood clot. After great effort in regaining motor skill such as walking with sticks, she has slowly regained part of those motor abilities, but still has difficulties performing delicate activities such as playing the guitar like she used to be able to. She has slowly recovered her ability to play instruments, as she joined Jason Isbell on a tour in summer 2021.

This experience in fighting trauma has given her inspiration that led her to write the song, embedding an emotional and inspirational message from the artist, demonstrating her will to keep on making music and sharing them with her audiences despite any kind of setbacks.

The album was the fruit of collaborative works, including guest backing vocals from Jeremy Ivey, Jesse Malin, Buddy Miller, Margo Price, Angel Olsen, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen and Tommy Stinson. The success of the artist is well demonstrated when its first single “New York Comeback” became the number one on the American Radio Chart and maintained a position in top 3, and being well received at AAA radios.