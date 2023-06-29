Unkle Announces First U.S Tour Dates In 13 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2023 - 3:33 PM

According to stereogum.com, the trip hop project Unkle have announced North American tour dates in September, which marks their first US shows since 2010. The group will be presenting a show called Rōnin, which the group describes as “a bespoke live selection of recent recordings, remixes and classics.”

The tour begins at New York City’s Knockdown Center on September 14 before heading to California for shows at Los Angeles’s Fonda Theatre on September 17 and Berkeley’s UC Theatre on September 18. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time through ticketmaster.com