Wye Oak Shares Two Singles “Every Day Like the Last” & “I Learned It From You” From Newly Released Single Collection ‘Every Day Like the Last’

Simon Li June 26th, 2023 - 8:26 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack from Baltimore, the duo known as Wye Oak, have just unveiled two singles from their latest single collection Every Day Like the Last. The first being “I Learned It From You,” and the second being “Repeat (If You Remind Me).” Below is the official lyric video for “Repeat (If You Remind Me).”



The song features a dreamy and beautiful vocal, backed up by a binaural vocal chorus, as well as drums as if playing from far away or covered by something, and dreamy twisted notes of piano and guitar, providing a dreamy, nostalgic and mesmerizing experience for the listeners.

When asked about this new release, Wasner commented that the theme of this song is “about experiencing doubt, and the exhaustion that comes from losing your grip on your own truth.” He explained that “It’s in these moments when we lean into those who we know and trust in the hope that they can remind us of what we once knew,” that is “who we are, how far we’ve come, and what truly matters.”

Furthering on his point, he said that “There’s been so much uncertainty in our lives,” and that “a big part of my life has been learning how to live inside of uncertainty, and not feel like my own emotional discomfort requires that I have to figure out, or attempt to figure out, how everything is going to be.” He tied back to the album name, saying that “Every Day Like the Last—that could mean every day like the day that came before, or it could mean every day like the last day that you get. Both meanings apply.”