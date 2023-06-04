Wye Oak Shares New Piano Ballad “I Learned It From You”

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 4th, 2023 - 5:20 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Baltimore-based duo Wye Oak just released their newest single, “I Learned It From You,” in preparation for the release of their upcoming album, Every Day Like The Last, next month. Their next album is set to release June 23rd through Merge Records. Listen to “I Learned It From You” by watching the official lyric video below.

The song uses a melancholic blend of both physical and electronic instruments, with a somber piano tune supported by digital beats. The song’s lyrics reflect its sad sound. The group’s members, Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, describe the song as being “unconsciously recreating dysfunctional patterns, and about the exhaustion and despair that comes from realizing that awareness alone isn’t necessarily enough to save you from repeating your past.” On the song’s sounds, Wasner explains, “The metallic sound in the intro is the sound of Andy pulling down the metal door of our storage unit practice space (which we would open between takes to get some fresh air from the hallway). Conveniently enough, the hallway also functioned as a perfectly serviceable reverb. Later, our friend Joseph Decosimo recorded the fiddle parts with Andy at Doom Homestead.”

The larger album follows the trend put into place by this new single. Wasner describes the feeling of the album as a whole: “There’s been so much uncertainty in our lives… Not just our lives personally, but everyone’s—and a big part of my life has been learning how to live inside of uncertainty, and not feel like my own emotional discomfort requires that I have to figure out, or attempt to figure out, how everything is going to be.”

The tracklist for Every Day Like The Last is as follows:

1. Every Day Like the Last

2. I Learned It From You

3. TNT

4. Its Way With Me

5. Fortune

6. Evergreen

7. Fear of Heights

8. Walk Soft

9. Repeat (If You Remind Me)

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna.