Turnpike Troubadours Debut First New Single in 6 Years at Stagecoach

Home News Anya Kennelly May 12th, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Turnpike Troubadours - Goodbye Normal Street

This past weekend the American Country music group, Turnpike Troubadours, delighted fans by debuting a new single at Stagecoach. According to The Brooklyn Vegan’s article on group, it has been six years since they released any new music. Fans were excited by the full performance of the new song titled “Mean Old Sun” which has been teased on their Instagram, but there still seems to be no news of an album or a release date for their new single.



The song starts in true country fashion with a banjo as the center of attention and it then remains a steady presence in the background of the song. The tune begins soft and sad, but as the refrain starts, it begins to pick up by becoming more upbeat and daring. Which is also reflected in the lyrics as they sing, “That mean old sun better rise up soon / if it’s ever going to set on me” seem to be challenging the sun itself with these powerful lyrics. The chorus is also when the violin starts to shine through accompanying the guitar to create a beautiful country melody. The song itself is one full of perseverance and ends with a strong display of the passionate lead singer Evan Felker’s vocal talent.