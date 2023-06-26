Taylor Swift Performs ‘Speak Now’ Classic “Dear John” For The First Time In 11 Years

Home News Anya Kennelly June 26th, 2023 - 11:01 PM

Much to the dismay of many ticket-holding fans of Taylor Swift, the Swifty classic “Dear John” was the surprise song that her fans in Minneapolis received a performance of. Those who were holding out hope that their highly anticipated surprise song would be “Dear John” now have to focus their hopes on another special song to anticipate. This performance is another thing to add to the growing list of media-worthy moments that this tour has given us, and has happily given her fans much to discuss.

Taylor Swift graced fans with a performance of “Dear John” this past weekend in Minneapolis. According to Stereogum, she performed the song for the first time in 11 years. The song that is famously a part of her Speak Now album was played during her surprise songs on her current tour. This performance is important as she plans on releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in these next upcoming weeks. As she continues her quest in releasing albums so as to own the rights to her own songs.

The performance of “Dear John” was incredible and the entire stadium was enthusiastically singing along and cheering, the purple lights backdrop of the stands was a perfect nod to the album’s famous cover of Swift in a purple dress. Before she performed the song she kindly requested that her fans exhibit grace with the album and restrain themselves from defending her on the internet. The song is more than suspected to be about her ex-boyfriend John Mayer. Fans have remarked that she did not give them the same speech about Red (Taylor’s Version). While her fans idolize Swift, they are also fiercely loyal to her, only time will tell how the request for grace may affect the Swifties’ internet presence.