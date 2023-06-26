Patti LaBelle Pays Tribute to Tina Turner at BET Awards

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2023 - 12:51 PM

According to stereogum.com, at the BET Awards on June 25 artist Patti LaBelle performed the 1989 smash hit “The Best” in honor of the late Tina Turner, who died a month ago after a long illness.

The performance was stunning but at one point LaBelle stumbled over the lyrics by instead singing “What if I can’t see the words I don’t know?” But soon enough the artist continued to perform.

In the following statement BET further discussed how the incident happened.

“It was an extraordinary privilege to celebrate the life and legacy of Ms. Tina Turner at BET Awards 2023. Having the incomparable Ms. Patti LaBelle on our stage honoring one of her contemporaries was an equal privilege. Due to the crowd’s enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle’s view of the lyrics. Nonetheless, we couldn’t be more grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment.”

Also a member from the audience capture the incident on video.

Patti LaBelle says she can’t see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

