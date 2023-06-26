Genius Loses Lawsuit Against Google in Supreme Court Trial

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2023 - 3:18 PM

According to stereogum.com, four years ago the online song lyric site Genius accused Google of allegedly posting information from their site directly into Google search results.

By the end of the year Genius had sued Google by allegedly claiming that the company and its affiliate LyricFind, which provides the lyrics seen in Google search results, were directly and allegedly copying exclusive material from Genius through scraping technology.

Genius even suggested that they had allegedly discovered a secret code in Google’s use of different kinds of apostrophes that allegedly spelled out “REDHANDED” in Morse code.

Google has won over Genius in multiple instances since then but through the appeals, the case made it all the way to the Supreme Court. But Billboard reported that the court has chosen not to take up the case.

Genius had argued that a previous court ruling dismissing the case was “unjust” and “absurd,” but the Supreme Court denied the petition. Such is the fate of about 98% of the 7,000 submissions the court receives each year.

Genius lost the most recent ruling last year because it is not attempting to protect any intellectual property, just the time and money spent compiling “authoritative” versions of lyrics and work that was then being allegedly “exploited” by Google.