Cornelius Releases New Single “All Things Past” From Upcoming LP Dream In Dream

Last Wednesday, June 7th, Shibuya-kei artist Cornelius revealed details about his upcoming seventh studio album, Dream In Dream, including album art and a track list. The new album is set to release June 28th later this month. Last month Cornelius released another single from the upcoming album: “Sparks.” Alongside this news, Cornelius has released a new single “All Things Must Pass,” which will appear on the album. Listen to the new single via the official recording below.

The song has a floaty feeling, featuring the same instrumental sounds heard in Cornelius’ last released single. The guitar, light percussion, synth tones, and ethereal vocals create a sensation of peacefully gliding up and down waves. This is a sound which is adopted by the album as a whole, which incorporates liberal use of angular guitars and lush synthesizer interplay which performs around syncopated drums, while also incorporating influences from the decades like the ‘70s in “Night Heron” and jazz into “8 Drifts.”

The tracklist for Dream In Dream is as follows:

Change and Vanish Sparks TOO PURE Out of Time Environmental NIGHT HERON Mirage DRIFTS Dream in the Mist All Things Must Pass