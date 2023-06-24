Rockwood Music Hall Has Launched GoFundMe and a Series of Benefit Shows To Stay Open

Home News Diana Bello June 24th, 2023 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Recent news has come from Rockwood Music Hall which according to Brooklyn Vegan is at risk of being shut down. Due to this alarming news from the Rockwood Music Hall, they have recently launched a series of benefit shows with the preserve rockwood campaign so that they can stay open, in hopes of not having to shut down. The benefit shows series will run through June, July, and August in which tickets are on sale, in those benefit shows singers will appear and sing live at Rockwood Music Hall. They would be using GoFundMe which is a site one doesn’t know that people can go donate to causes or campaigns to raise money.