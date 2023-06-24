Paul McCartney Clarifies Statement On Using AI To Create “The Last Beatles Record”

Home News Zach Monteiro June 24th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

English singer and former Beatles guitarist Paul McCartney has issued a new statement involving the use of AI to create “The Last Beatles Record”. This comes after his initial statement on the subject, which led to some confusion on the matter amongst fans.

“We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there.” McCartney writes in a statement on his official website. He then goes on to explain the nature of the AI’s usage in the Beatles “final song”.

Much of the confusion towards McCartney’s use of AI seems to stem from the idea that the voices of his former bandmates were going to be replicated through the use of AI. In his new statement, McCartney clarified that AI has been used to “clean up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.”

According to Stereogum, McCartney originally spoke to BBC, speaking on how AI technology was being used to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice, which may have led to the confusion. Rather than using AI to artificially create new content, McCartney stated that he is, in actuality, using AI to upscale pre-existing work and put that content into a digestible format.

