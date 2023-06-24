Gwen Stefani Releases Upbeat New Love Song “True Babe”

Home News Simon Li June 24th, 2023 - 8:58 PM

Today, the American singer, designer, and actress Gwen Stefani has released her latest work, “True Babe,” since her last in 2021, according to Stereogum.com. Below is the official music video for “True Babe.”



The song highlights Stefani’s unique voice, with beautiful chorus in the background, alongside guitar and electric guitars playing as if in an echoey garage that gives the summer banger a mesmerizing feeling. The video also showcased many images related to a beautiful summer day by the beach, with flowers blooming and a car driving by the sea. The song gives off the 1990s and 2000s summer song vibes that the audiences have not been able to find in today’s pop songs.

The song was recorded with a Swedish team Jake & Coke, alongside Los Angeles producer KThrash. When writing the song with Stefani, KThrash kept Stefani’s unique voice in mind, which ensured that the production of the song would not drown out Stefani’s voice, but to enhance and support it.