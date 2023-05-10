Grace Potter Announces New Album Mother Road for August 2023 Release

Home News Dita Dimone May 10th, 2023 - 11:03 PM

Mother Road, Grace Potter’s fifth studio album, is scheduled to be released on August 18 via Fantasy Records. The news of the full-length release, announced by the artist today, is paired with the twangy title track and its official video. The upcoming album was recorded at RCA’s renowned Studio A in Nashville, Tennessee, and Topangadise in Topanga, California, and was produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Nickel Creek). Along with guitarist Nick Bockrath, bassist Tim Deaux, drummer Matt Musty, pedal steel guitarist Dan Kalisher, and keyboardist Benmont Tench, Potter is joined on the project by these musicians.

Potter’s second studio album, Daylight, which was nominated for two Grammys, was released in 2019. The ten songs on Mother Road include the theatrically dramatic “All My Ghost,” the dramatic “Ready Set Go,” a stunningly detailed story song co-written by superstar songwriter Natalie Hemby, and a fiery “Little Hitchhiker.” “In Grapes of Wrath, John Steinbeck called Route 66 the ‘The Mother of all roads…the road of flight,'” the artist stated in a press release. I hoped that traveling the road of flight would give me a bird’s eye view of my life as I zeroed out my odometer and began traveling west on my cross-country road trip across the United States. but realized I was actually running away rather than flying.