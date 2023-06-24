Blake Mills Releases Single “There Is Now” Alongside New Music Video From Upcoming Album ‘Jelly Road’

Home News Zach Monteiro June 24th, 2023 - 8:12 PM

Alternative songwriter and guitarist Blake Mills has recently released his newest single “There is No Now” along with an accompanying music video. The release of his newest song comes in anticipation of the release of his fifth studio-length album Jelly Road.

The song itself starts off with a slow-strumming folk beat before beginning to switch to a livelier jazzy tune. Eventually, the song slows down and returns to its original beat, making Mill’s newest song an easy-listen.

Blake Mills latest work comes not long after the release of his single “Skeleton is Walking” last month. Between that song and “There is No Now”, both share similarities in the beat and vibe that they try to go for.

Blake Mills released his newest song along with “Skeleton is Walking” ahead of his latest album Jelly Road. This album will be following the release of his acclaimed fourth studio release Mutable Set. With Mills already being a Grammy Award winner as well a two-time Grammy Award Producer of the Year nominee, he will surely be looking to add another highlight to his career with his latest work.

Blake Mills just finished his recent tour earlier this week, with his last performance being on June 22nd in Los Angeles, California at The Pico Union Project event venue.

