Arctic Monkeys Cancel Dublin Show Due to Illness Ahead of Glastonbury Performance

Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to nme.com, English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced their upcoming show in Dublin will be cancelled due to illness. Earlier today the announcement was posted on band’s Twitter page which mentioned that frontman Alex Turner has been suffering from an acute case of laryngitis and is instructed to rest.

The upcoming performance was scheduled to take place tomorrow at Marley Park in Dublin and it would have been the latest date as part of the Arctic Monkeys‘s current UK stadium tour.

According to the update, the cancelled show will not be rescheduled and ticket holders will be issued refunds over the next few days. The show marked the band’s only scheduled performance in Ireland.

“We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’s show at Marley Park in Dublin Tomorrow. “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest. Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

The announcement comes just days ahead of the band’s scheduled performance at this year’s Glastonbury, which they are set to headline on June 23. At this time, the performance at Worthy Farm is still set to go ahead as planned and will be preceded by sets from both Royal Blood and mystery band The Churnups.

Arctic Monkeys’s are still scheduled to play their upcoming set in Glasgow two days later, with a gig planned at Bellahouston Park on June 25. The show will be the final stop of the band’s UK tour.