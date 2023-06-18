The Watson Twins Release Title Track From Their Upcoming June 2023 Album ‘Holler’

Home News Glorie Kim June 18th, 2023 - 9:29 PM

The Watson Twins‘ title track “Holler,” produced by Butch Walker, has hit the public audience as a new addition to their upcoming June 2023 album Holler. The song carries a vibrant energy, featuring a blend of harmonies, melodies, and powerful lyrics.

This title track closely follows the release of their two previous singles, “Never Be Another You” and “The Palace.” Both of these songs showcase the duo’s signature sounds and ability to captivate listeners with their harmonic tunes.

Within the lyrics from “Holler,” you’ll discover that the song revolves around themes of self-expression and reclaiming one’s voice. Striking a delicate balance between vulnerability and empowerment, the track tells a tale that draws listeners in.

Another aspect of “Holler” worth noting is its use of instrumental breaks, giving a graceful transition between their vocals. The first solo emphasizes the tone of the guitar, and the second breakdown adds a piano which creates a distinctive layer of depth and character to its overall sound. The message along with the track’s memorable instrumentation captures listeners’ attention from the beginning to end.

With just a few days left until the album’s release on June 23rd through Bloodshot Records, fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing the enchanting world of The Watson Twins in its entirety. As we now dive deeper into “Holler,” there can be no doubt that the Twins will deliver an impressive collection of music this June.