Stephen Marley Releases New Retrospective Video For “Old Soul”

Renowned artist Stephen Marley has just released his newest single “Old Soul,” alongside the publishing of a new lyric video for the same song, which heavily features Marley’s personal history alongside the history of Jamaica. Listen to the new single by watching the new lyric video below.

The video itself includes a lot of important pieces of Marley’s personal history with old family photos and vintage album covers, and presents itself in an interesting collage-style animation. The song sings about Marley’s growth and childhood, and serves as a “tribute to the ones that made it all possible.” In the coming-of-age track, Marley sings about how he was “an old soul, living in the body of a 9-year old.”

“Old Soul” releases alongside Marley’s 51st birthday, and was co-produced by Jamaican pop star Omi. On the collaboration, Marley said: “I had to change up the years to place my life in it… but really, Omi gave me the first inspiration.” Before the pandemic, Marley toured with his band frequently, constantly honing their abilities and performing a large catalog of music. During the pandemic, he created a new studio on a remote family Floridian farm. During a jam session at the makeshift studio, “Old Soul” was recorded. “You have to be true to yourself,” he says. “I refuse to be put into any category. I am inspired by everything. So, if I feel like I want to play some jazz music, I will play some jazz music. Who dig it, dig it.”