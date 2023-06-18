My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Discreetly Releases New Music With Hidden Flash Drive

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 18th, 2023 - 11:48 AM

Kevin Shields from My Bloody Valentine just released new music in an unorthodox and entertaining format: including a flash drive with sales of his recently announced Shields Blender fuzz pedal which included copies of the new music. According to Consequence Sound, 100 packages of the limited-edition pedal included a hidden flash drive which held the new release. While the music was not officially announced, those who were willing to take apart their pedals made the discovery and posted about it on their blogs.

The new song is as of yet unshared beyond the copies on the hidden flash drives. It appears to be an instrumental piece, and, according to included instructions from Shields, should be played “at 80db and above on speakers.”

This unusual announcement follows Shields’ trend of unconventional music production and release. After releasing Loveless in 1991, My Bloody Valentine waited over two decades before releasing a follow-up: m b v in 2013. It has since been another decade since their last album release. In 2018, Shields said that the band was in the process of working on new music, and even suggested that two new albums could be released very soon, but no albums have been released since.