Cavalera Releases Lyric Video For “Morbid Visions”

Jaden Johnson May 15th, 2023 - 1:30 AM

Metal band, Cavalera, released lyric video for re-recorded track, “Morbid Visions” originally released on their 1986 debut album, Morbid Visions, produced by Max Cavalera and Igor Cavalera. “Morbid Visions” will be a part of the duo’s upcoming re-recording of their 1986 debut which will also contain an unreleased song.

In a press release Max Cavalera comments, “As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart.”

“Morbid Visions”, along with the band’s other re-recorded tracks, set out to bring new life to the more rough and less cleanly produced tracks of their early career. In a press release it was revealed fellow member, Igor Calavera believed, “the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs”. The song’s more updated production and engineering are able to breathe fresh life into an already released song while also keeping its authentic sound true to the legacy of this sibling duo.

This hellscape lyric video provides a vision true to the song’s Biblical allegories and sacrilegious themes. The song’s second verse reads, “The Christians, today they still cry/ But the bastards adore images/ Remembrances from the past, from the crucifixion/ Rotting Christ, nailed to the cross”.

Along with their two prospective re-released projects, the band will also be conducting a North American tour taking place this summer through the fall. Beginning the tour August 29th in Albuquerque, NM and will continue through the rest of September and October before concluding on October 18th in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern.