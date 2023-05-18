Billy Corgan Says U2’s Album All That You Can’t Leave Behind Was Improved By His Advice

Home News Dita Dimone May 18th, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Billy Corgan described the process through which he incorporated Bono’s feedback into the recording of U2’s song “All That You Can’t Leave Behind”

The frontman for Smashing Pumpkins recently gave an interview to Apple Music 1 in which he highlighted how he was influenced by a number of bands from the 1990s and recalled an incident in which he shared a joke with Zane Lowe.

Corgan highlighted the veterans of the Irish rock band U2 and disclosed that he had supplied Bono with some thoughts regarding his upcoming album back in the year 2000. These were comments that the band eventually incorporated into the final release. Corgan also noted that U2 is an iconic band in Irish music.

Corgan shared his plans to visit Bono at his home, saying, “And I’m going to see him there.” “I want to play you something,” he said in the morning after he and I were the only ones who hadn’t slept because for some reason, we were the only ones who hadn’t slept the previous night. “We didn’t sleep at all during the night.” Because I don’t want anyone to be disturbed, we’ll have to travel by car if we want to get there on time.

According to Corgan, the song in question was a demo recording of the band’s tenth studio album, All That You Can’t Leave Behind, and it was “not quite ready” when it was released.

“So, he and I are shivering in the driveway, and he comes in and puts me what eventually became the album “It’s a Beautiful Day,” which isn’t exactly like that, but it’s close,”

“Tell me in all sincerity what your thoughts are,” he says to me. “Are you certain that you want me to share my viewpoint with you?” I requested… “I told him what I thought,” he said. “I told him what I thought.” They took my recommendation into consideration! After that, he let me know by telling me, “Hey, we took your advice.”

U2’s first full-length album to be published in the new millennium was titled “All That You Can’t Leave Behind” and was issued in October 2000. One of their publications that have received the most attention to this far.Corgan has also expressed his gratitude to the late Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana. He has stated that he is devastated by Cobain’s passing and has referred to the vocalist as his “greatest opponent.”