Asking Alexandra Releases Official Radio Single “Psycho” From Upcoming Album ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

Simon Li June 17th, 2023 - 12:24 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The British rock band Asking Alexandria has just released their latest single “Psycho,” which is from their long-anticipated album coming up, Where Do We Go From Here?

While this album is scheduled to be released in this fall, the band has been sharing their latest works eagerly with fans. In May, “Dark Void” was released to the public as the debut track of this album, which has already accumulated 5 million streams and 1 million video views.

Today, Asking Alexandria shared another single “Psycho.” Below is the official music video for “Psycho.”



The song features cathartic backing vocals, empowering rhythms, and aggressive guitars. The instruments and lyrics give of a sense of seriousness and heaviness. The music video features the band’s live performance recordings montaged with the recording process of the song, which is mixed with AI video generation techniques to make objects and faces turn into monstrous beings, which is very suiting for the mood and theme of the song, eliciting a sense of uncontrolled power behind the song turning objects and people into powerful monsters.

The song has received great comments so far, making their fans anxious for the final release of the full album.

When commenting on the song, their lead guitar, Bruce, said that “‘Psycho’ is one of those songs that is talking about when you feel trapped inside your own head, trapped by your own vices and your own downfalls,” and that despite being stuck, “Ultimately, at the end of the day we all feel a little bit crazy…a little bit like a Psycho.” He thinks that the song is a “fun song that we can all relate to,” and they have enjoyed the making process of it to “meld those two eras of Asking Alexandria together and see what that might look like.”

Check out Asking Alexandria’s 2023 US tour dates!