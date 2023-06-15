New WHAM! Netflix Documentary Set To Release July

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 5:06 PM

According to brooklynvgean.com, the ’80s duo WHAM! will be sharing their career with other people because the duo will be in the upcoming Netflix documentary WHAM!, which will premier on July 5.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed WHAM! in 1982 when they were both still teenagers and by June of 1986, they played their last gig at Wembley Stadium.

WHAM! aims to document their four-year whirlwind in Michael and Ridgeley’s own words, pulling from their personal archives of rare and never-before-seen footage and interviews.

The official logline for the documentary states: “Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China. It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them..WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.”

Michael died in 2016 and on the archival footage in the trailer the late artist states: “When I was with Andrew, we were absolutely determined to have a fantastic time.”