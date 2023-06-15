Hatebreed Announces Upcoming Fall 2023 20th Anniversary Tour With Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece

Home News Dita Dimone June 15th, 2023 - 5:49 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Brooklyn Vegan recently announced the return of one of the most celebrated metal bands int he world. Hatebreed will go on tour this autumn to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their third album, 2003’s The Rise of Brutality. Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece will provide excellent support for the North American dates, which will precede their appearances at the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival in September.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album,” Jamey Jasta comments. “These songs are always fun to play, and we’re excited to add some of them to the set that we’ve never or rarely played live before.” Plus, having Terror on tour with Vein. fm and Jesus Piece are always a plus. This will make the tour an unmissable event!” All dates are listed below.

Hatebreed was founded in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1994. They started by making a three-song demo and marketing it to locals. 1995 those three songs were released on a split 7″ with New York’s Neglect. They followed that with the critically acclaimed EP Under the Knife, initially slated to be published by Big Wheel Recreation in 1995 but self-released in 1996 and went on a tour along the east coast/midwest supporting UKHC band Voorhees. The next year, Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire was published on Victory Records, which was then home to some of the biggest bands in American hardcore. Satisfaction sold more copies than any other debut in the company’s history.

On September 10, the tour will make a stop in Sayreville, New Jersey, at the Starland Ballroom. The tour tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time, with several presales taking place now.

HATEBREED / TERROR / VEIN.FM / JESUS PIECE: 2023 TOUR

9/2 — Albany, NY — Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*

9/3 — Quebec City, QC — Theatre Capitole

9/4 — Montreal, QC — Olympia

9/5 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

9/6 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

9/7 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/8 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection

9/9 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

9/10 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9/12 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl

9/13 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogarts

9/14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

9/15 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

9/16 — Worcester, MA — New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*

9/17 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

9/19 — Knoxville, TN — The Mill & Mine

9/20 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)

9/21 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

9/22 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest*

9/23 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham

9/24 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum