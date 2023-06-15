Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death was an Accidental Overdose

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 3:24 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Gangsta Boo, who is best known as a member of Three 6 Mafia, died earlier this year. The Memphis news stations Fox 13 and Action News 5 has reported that the autopsy report has revealed that Boo’s cause of death was an accidental overdose.

Fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol were also listed as being found in the rapper’s system. Boo was found unresponsive in her Memphis home on New Year’s Day and was pronounced dead.

In recent years, Boo appeared on tracks by artists including Run the Jewels, Blood Orange, Gucci Mane, Junglepussy and more. Countless artists paid tribute to the rapper when her death was announced.

In the following statement fellow Memphis rapper Glorilla discusses how Boo was not afraid to help other people.

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was…she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo.”