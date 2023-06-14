Shikari Announces Upcoming U.S Fall Show Runs

Home News Dita Dimone June 14th, 2023 - 5:39 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

Coveid-19 halted Enter Shikari‘s intentions to visit North America to support their latest stunning album, Nothing is True, and Everything is Possible. However, the UK’s Enter Shikari is set to leap over the Atlantic to tour the United States and Canada now that the epidemic is officially over.

“We can’t believe we’re finally going to get the chance to play tracks from Nothing Is True… on actual North American soil, in front of you wonderful North American people,” said frontman Rou Reynolds. “After waiting patiently for almost two years for the opportunity, we can’t believe we’re finally going to get to play tracks from Nothing Is True.”

Enter Shikari’s triumphant return marks their first shows Stateside since 2019’s sold-out Stop the Clocks Tour and since headlining Saturday night at the UK’s massive Download Festival Pilot last month. The tour will begin in Dallas, Texas, on March 25, 2022, and will hit Orlando, Boston, DC, NYC, Denver, Vancouver, and Pomona, California’s The Glass House, on April 23rd (full dates below). Tickets will be available for purchase at this location beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9th. The presale period for Fan Club members will start on Wednesday, July 7th. The support will come from Wargasm.

Bassist Chris Batten, lead vocalist and keyboardist Rou Reynolds, and drummer Rob Rolfe formed the British rock band Enter Shikari in St Albans in 1999. In 2003, guitarist Rory Clewlow joined the band to complete its current line-up, and it adopted its current name.

Enter Shikari Tour Dates;