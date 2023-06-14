Feist, U.S. Girls, Andy Shauf and More Among the Nominees for Polaris Music Prize Long List

Canada’s Polaris Music Prize nominees have been announced. Feist, U.S. Girls, Andy Shauf, Alvvays, Daniel Caesar and more have albums in this year’s first round of potential nominees. See the full list of nominees below
Writers, programmers, and broadcasters determine the nominees. This year’s pool had votes from 205 people, who considered 221 albums in total. The shortlist of 10 finalists will be announced on July 13, with winners being revealed in September. The winner receives a $50,000 prize with the honor. Pierre Kwenders won last year for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.
Alvvays is set to hit the road with Maggie Rogers this summer. The tour begins on July 24 in Charlotte, NC and concludes on August 17 in Troutdale, OR. Daniel Caesar also recently announced a North American tour with support from Orion Sun. The Superpowers tour kicks off on August 29 in Indianapolis and concludes on October 19 in Philadelphia. Tickets to both tours are on sale now.
Polaris Music Prize Long List 2023
Alexandra Stréliski – Néo-Romance
All Hands_Make Light – Darling the Dawn
Alvvays – Blue Rev
Andy Shauf – Norm
Aquakultre – Don’t Trip
Aysanabee – Watin
Badge Époque Ensemble – Clouds of Joy
Begonia – Powder Blue
Bibi Club – Le soleil et la mer
Big|Brave – Nature Morte
Chiiild – Better Luck in the Next Life
Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere
Daniel Caesar – Never Enough
Debby Friday – Good Luck
Dylan Sinclair – No Longer in the Suburbs
Eliza Niemi – Staying Mellow Blows
Feist – Multitudes
Gayance – Mascarade
Ghostkeeper – Multidimensional Culture
Home Front – Games of Power
Isabella Lovestory – Amor Hardcore
Jairus Sharif – Water & Tools
JayWood – Slingshot
Jessie Reyez – Yessie
Khotin – Release Spirit
Mariel Buckley – Everywhere I Used to Be
Murray Lightburn – Once Upon a Time in Montreal
N Nao – L’eau et les rêves
Nico Paulo – Nico Paulo
Philippe Brach – Les gens qu’on aime
Planet Giza – Ready When You Are
Poolblood – Mole
The Sadies – Colder Streams
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?
Tami Neilson – Kingmaker
Thierry Larose – Sprint!
U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess
Witch Prophet – Gateway Experience
Yoo Doo Right – A Murmur, Boundless to the East
Zoon – Bekka Ma’iingan