Feist, U.S. Girls, Andy Shauf and More Among the Nominees for Polaris Music Prize Long List

Home News Roy Lott June 14th, 2023 - 8:19 PM

Canada’s Polaris Music Prize nominees have been announced. Feist, U.S. Girls, Andy Shauf, Alvvays, Daniel Caesar and more have albums in this year’s first round of potential nominees. See the full list of nominees below

Writers, programmers, and broadcasters determine the nominees. This year’s pool had votes from 205 people, who considered 221 albums in total. The shortlist of 10 finalists will be announced on July 13, with winners being revealed in September. The winner receives a $50,000 prize with the honor. Pierre Kwenders won last year for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.

Alvvays is set to hit the road with Maggie Rogers this summer. The tour begins on July 24 in Charlotte, NC and concludes on August 17 in Troutdale, OR. Daniel Caesar also recently announced a North American tour with support from Orion Sun. The Superpowers tour kicks off on August 29 in Indianapolis and concludes on October 19 in Philadelphia. Tickets to both tours are on sale now.