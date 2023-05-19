Cornelius Releases New Single and Video “Sparks”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 19th, 2023 - 5:26 PM

This Wednesday, May 17th, Shibuya-kei artist Cornelius has released his newest LP, Dream In Dream, set to release June 28, alongside a music video for “Sparks,” a single from the album. His newest release since his album Mellow Waves in 2017, Dream In Dream expands upon Cornelius’ typical sonic world, incorporating angular guitars and lush synthesizer interplay with syncopated drums interspersed throughout the album. Watch the official video for “Sparks,” Cornelius’ single from his newest album, below.

The visuals of this video show a spark dancing along the landscape of the Southwestern desert, which morphs into a beating heart in a hazy body, before launching out to explore and return to its body, and eventually fizzling out. The lyrics of the song showcase a recollection of a long-forgotten memory. The English lyrics “Crossed the depths of my chest / And the needle shook / Grazed the depths of my ears / And the sparks flew” imply a deep emotional connection to these memories, as the singer recollects the faces of these “erased” memories, and the feelings associated with them that left “throbbing scars.” The gentle yet groovy strumming of the guitar and the fast-paced sounds of drums and cymbals with the occasional synthesizer note create a danceable, yet warm and comforting sound.

The release of “Sparks” follows Cornelius’ previous single “Change and Vanish” released in February. “Sparks” is available as a 7” vinyl release with a B-Side song “Quantum Ghosts” through the artist’s link.

Cornelius is also set to go on tour in Australia and Japan in June and August, respectively. Tour dates below.

6/16 – Melbourne, AU – RISING Festival

6/17 – Sydney, AU – VIVID Festival

8/19 – Tokyo, JP – Summer Sonic Tokyo