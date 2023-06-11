Behemoth Share New Music Video For “Once Upon A Pale White Horse”

Polish metal group Behemoth last week released the official music video for their song “Once Upon A Pale White Horse.” According to Blabbermouth, the song comes from the band’s twelfth studio album Opvs Contra Natvram which released last September, described in a press release as a “stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that Behemoth’s phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview.” Watch the official new music video for “Once Upon A Pale White Horse” below.
The music video heavily features twisted biblical imagery, spliced with shots of band members wearing bizarre metal masks and black robes, their faces painted white and black. The video begins with a large stone structure topped with a stone maternal figure with a snake emerging from her mouth, holding a baby with no face holding an apple. After shots of the band members singing and rocking out, an image of Jesus on the cross, hollowed out and with a golden skull mask upon his face, is shown. The video continues in this fashion for the rest of its duration, continuing to show twisted biblical icons in between and around the band members performing among strange stone structures surrounded by water, before wrapping up with a shot of the band performing beneath an upside-down cross, formed by smaller crosses of skull-faced Jesus, and with a great black snake coiled around it, ended with a shot of a white and gold sculpture of a scythe-wielding man upon a pale white horse.