Behemoth Share New Music Video For “Once Upon A Pale White Horse”

Ronan Ruiz June 11th, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Polish metal group Behemoth last week released the official music video for their song “Once Upon A Pale White Horse.” According to Blabbermouth, the song comes from the band’s twelfth studio album Opvs Contra Natvram which released last September, described in a press release as a “stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that Behemoth’s phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview.” Watch the official new music video for “Once Upon A Pale White Horse” below.