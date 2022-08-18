Behemoth Shares Dense Music Video for New Single “Thy Becoming Eternal”

Home News Karan Singh August 18th, 2022 - 10:52 AM

“Where would I seek the truth but here, where mutiny and chaos bloom?”

Polish metal troop Behemoth has dropped a bombshell prior to the release of their 12th studio album, Opvs Contra Natvram, on September 16. The video, the lyrics and the subject matter of their latest single,”Thy Becoming Eternal,” are incredibly dense, which suggests the new record won’t just be a casual listen. Check it out below:

Frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski said the following about the new single: “Legions! Our new offering from ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ — ‘Thy Becoming Eternal’. As always, we’re trying to keep things fresh! The video was produced by talented Japanese animator Ruben Fro, who created this epic, aeonic CG landscape for our stoic warrior to journey through. The song itself is a fast and furious beast with a bombastic ending, definitely one of the most intense songs in BEHEMOTH’s catalog. Let us know if you agree!”