Behemoth Shares Dense Music Video for New Single “Thy Becoming Eternal”

August 18th, 2022 - 10:52 AM

“Where would I seek the truth but here, where mutiny and chaos bloom?”

Polish metal troop Behemoth has dropped a bombshell prior to the release of their 12th studio album, Opvs Contra Natvram, on September 16. The video, the lyrics and the subject matter of their latest single,”Thy Becoming Eternal,” are incredibly dense, which suggests the new record won’t just be a casual listen. Check it out below:

Frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski said the following about the new single: “Legions! Our new offering from ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ — ‘Thy Becoming Eternal’. As always, we’re trying to keep things fresh! The video was produced by talented Japanese animator Ruben Fro, who created this epic, aeonic CG landscape for our stoic warrior to journey through. The song itself is a fast and furious beast with a bombastic ending, definitely one of the most intense songs in BEHEMOTH’s catalog. Let us know if you agree!”

“The album title means going against the current,” Nergal states. “It’s the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against. I’ve seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture — cancel culture, social media, and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others. That’s something which I find very destructive and disturbing — and extremely limiting coming from an artists’ perspective. This is my middle finger to that. There’s a song on the record called ‘Neo-Spartacvs’. Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it’s me screaming, ‘I Am Spartacus, and so are you!’ I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!”

