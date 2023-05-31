The Japanese House Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott May 31st, 2023 - 8:57 PM

The Japanese House has announced a 2023 North American tour in support of her upcoming album, In the End It Always Does. Also known as Amber Bain, this marks her first set of shows in the States in four years. The anticipated tour kicks off in Philadelphia on November 1, followed by shows in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more. The 29-stop trek concludes in Boston on December 10. See the full itinerary below. Tickets for the general public go on-sale starting Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster.

In the End It Always Does is her sophomore effort, following her debut LP Good At Falling in 2019. The new album includes previously released singles “Sunshine Baby,” “Sad To Breathe” and “Boyhood.” It is set for a June 30 release via Dirty Hit Records. Prior to the North American shows, she is set to play some shows in Europe including an opening slot for The 1975.