The Japanese House Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

The Japanese House has announced a 2023 North American tour in support of her upcoming album, In the End It Always Does. Also known as Amber Bain, this marks her first set of shows in the States in four years. The anticipated tour kicks off in Philadelphia on November 1, followed by shows in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more. The 29-stop trek concludes in Boston on December 10. See the full itinerary below. Tickets for the general public go on-sale starting Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster.
In the End It Always Does is her sophomore effort, following her debut LP Good At Falling in 2019. The new album includes previously released singles “Sunshine Baby,” “Sad To Breathe” and “Boyhood.” It is set for a June 30 release via Dirty Hit Records. Prior to the North American shows, she is set to play some shows in Europe including an opening slot for The 1975.
The Japanese House 2023 Tour Dates:
06/29 – Kingston, UK – St John’s Church
06/30 – London, UK – XOYO
07/02 – London, UK – Finsbury Park *
10/12 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
10/14 – Newcastle, UK – Upon-Tyne – Newcastle University
10/15 – Manchester, UK – New Century
10/16 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
10/18 – Bristol, UK – The Trinity Centre
10/19 – Oxford, UK – O2 Academy Oxford
10/20 – Southampton, UK – 1865
10/22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 – London, UK – Outernet
10/24 – Brighton, UK – CHALK
11/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/02 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/04 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
11/06 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11/07 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
11/08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/10 – Austin, TX- Emo’s
11/11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
11/12 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
11/14 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11/17 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
11/18 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
11/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
11/23 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre
11/24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
11/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot
11/28 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
11/30 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
12/01 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
12/02 – Minneapolis, MN – Fineline
12/03 – Chicago, IL – Metro
12/05 – Detroit, MI – El Club
12/06 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
12/08 – Montréal, QC – Studio TD
12/09 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground – The Ballroom
12/10 – Boston, MA – Royale