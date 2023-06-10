NEW MUSIC ALERT: Durry Release New Single “Coming of Age”

Home News Diana Bello June 10th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Press release news from BB Gun Press, this would be in regards to Durry’s new single that has come out recently which was on the 9th of June. His new single is “Coming of Age”, according to the press release this song is a modern rendition of Dolly Parton’s iconic hit song known as “9 to 5”, a song in which one rebels against an office job. In the modern rendition from the band Durry, they come to show the problems even further, showing the reason why they come to rebel. Durry’s song “Coming of Age” shows the themes of toxic masculinity and mental health.



“Coming of Age” is a song that really energizes one as they listen to it, a comforting song as well as it is about working in a corporation or in a Job that many people can really relate to the song. A song that really is about this age or time in which people find themselves in those kinds of environments, working in any job that can seem repetitive. A coming of age song that many people can find themselves releasing their own pent-up emotions to it, relating to the message or lyrics of the song. Many have come out or given their own thoughts, written of their own experiences due to the song, showing how much it meant to them or their love for such an amazing song.

With that release of the new single from Durry the band has announced that they will be doing a 25-city tour set for this fall. A tour will start on July 22 at the Hastings Rivertown Days, and their final tour will be on Dec 13 at Lincoln Hall. For more information about the 250city tour Durry will do it can be searched online