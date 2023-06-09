Rosalia Releases New Song “Tuya” Along With Video

Home News Parker Beatty June 9th, 2023 - 3:57 PM

As reported by Pitchfork, Spanish pop singer Rosalía has debuted a new song “Tuya” with a music video to accompany it, directed by frequent collaborator Stillz.

The acclaimed singer and songwriter says she drew inspiration from the music and culture of Japan with this new song, weaving these ideas into her classic mix of flamenco and techno pop. “Tuya” is equal parts sultry and catchy, an atmospheric groove that washes over like a street lamp on a rainy night. Most interesting is the breakdown at the end, drums booming over an interplay of regular and high pitched vocals that make for a fantastic climax.

The Stillz-directed music video plays into Rosalía’s affinity for Japan by having her wander around Japan in an ode to the 2003 film Lost in Translation, right down to the clear rained-on umbrella. Other notable features include a toy dog breed, a scintillating pool scene, a clip of the singer supposedly winning at a slot machine, which produces a comically understated grin on her face.

This release comes after a headlining night at Primavera Sound Barcelona, a homecoming show for the Barcelona-born pop star. Rosalía also had her fourth time performing at Coachella back in April, a much-praised show that featured a Spanish cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’. Back in January, she released her single ‘LLYM’ (Lie Like You Love Me), which included an announcement of tour dates throughout 2023. If “Tuya” is anything close to her sound live, it’s clear that Rosalía is not a performer to miss.