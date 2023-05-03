K.Flay Shares Riveting New Single And Music Video For “Raw Raw”

Home News Roy Lott May 3rd, 2023 - 10:21 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagn

K.Flay is releasing the riveting new single “Raw Raw” today. The song is her first new music of 2023 and first since confirming that she has gone completely deaf in her right ear. “Raw Raw” is accompanied by the official music video which offers a psychologically chilling visual that taps into the disorienting effects of her real-life physical disability.

“‘Raw Raw’ is the start of my next chapter. After losing half my hearing last fall, I was faced with a sudden and intense episode of fear and vulnerability,” she says. “Like, could I even make music again? Once I got into my recovery and started writing and recording, I knew that I could.” And what I wanted to create was music that felt properly rock but also properly future oriented. Uninhibited and different.”With ‘Raw Raw’ I wanted to capture what vulnerability really feels like. Outwardly it might seem tender, but on the inside it’s messy and bloody and somewhat terrifying. It’s a chainsaw buzzing at your throat.”

The video was directed by Griffin Olis and the song was produced by K.Flay, Jason Suwito and Brad Hale. The new single is her second for the new label GIANT Music and the first from a new full-length studio album coming in later this year. Check out the video below. The new song follows the previously released “It’s Been So Long” last year with its accompanying music video.