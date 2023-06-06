Imperial Triumphant Release Metal Cover of Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 5:02 PM

According to revolvermag.com, heavy metal band Imperial Triumphant have released their cover of Radiohead’s song “Paranoid Android.” The band’s version sounds very little like the original because the instrumentation fills the air with sizzling guitar riffs and drum beats while the vocalist shakes the background with his deep growls. Imperial Triumphant’s cover of “Paranoid Android” gives people a face smacking taste of metal music.

In the article, Imperial Triumphant‘s band member Zachary Ezrin discussed what inspired the band to create a cover of Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android.”

“We are huge fans of Radiohead and their ethos. We feel that Radiohead have a diverse and unique approach to song craft and lyricism that we have always gravitated towards, and the song ‘Paranoid Android’ lays out a perfect canvas for us to play and create with. … It was a pleasure reinterpreting this great rock classic, and we hope you find it immensely pleasurable.”

“Paranoid Android” is the first in a series of covers from Imperial Triumphant and people can purchase the band’s 2020 album Alphaville on limited edition colored vinyl at Revolver’s shop.