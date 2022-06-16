Imperial Triumphant Recruit Kenny G To Play Sax on New Death Metal Song, “Merkurius Gilded”

Home News Karan Singh June 16th, 2022 - 11:14 AM

The age of genre fluidity is full of surprises. Defying the traditional norms has become commonplace, yet fans are often caught off guard when it happens. Take, for instance, Kenny G — best known as a jazz saxophonist but recently summoned to the studio by metal band Imperial Triumphant. Check out their song and its video below:

Kenny G’s insertion into the organized chaos is harmoniously executed. It doesn’t seem forced and it isn’t the shot in the dark it might have come across as prior to the first listen. The video features the masked band exuding a symphonic death metal noise storm as they calmly perform at a lavish social gathering. The saxophonist, initially camouflaged into the surroundings in his gas mask, then steps into the center of the frame and begins shredding his weapon of choice while leaning back as a metal guitarist would. The final touch!

The band said the following about their most recent release: “What once was a gilded age of industry and exceptional growth only to be stricken with panic that shall leave the common man in the dust, dried up and faded away. “Merkurius” looks down upon Forty Second Street mobs releasing their fortunes into the sky of ignorance.”

Regarding the unlikely collaboration with Kenny G, they told Loudwire, “Kenny’s son Max is a good friend of the band’s and has collaborated with us in the past. He was even a live member for a few tours in 2017. Zachary asked if he and his father would be interested in doing a duet on our new album. The rest is history and we are grateful.”

Though metal fans might be surprised by it, this is not Kenny G’s first out-of-character feature. In 2019, he played the saxophone on the Kanye West song, “Use This Gospel.” He is no stranger to trying new things, which makes it exciting to be his fan. Who knows what boundary he’ll break next?