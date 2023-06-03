Rancid Releases “New American” Video From Latest Album Tomorrow Never Comes

Home News Zach Monteiro June 3rd, 2023 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

American punk-rock band Rancid has recently released their newest album Tomorrow Never Comes marking their 10th studio release. With the new album comes a video for one of their songs “New American”.

The music video features the band performing the aforementioned “New American” in their studio, with the footage being in a black and white filter. The song begins with guitar strings before the drums kick in. Before long, vocalist Tim Armstrong sings about his experiences with “Eddie the Butcher” and their time in Singapore over the course of some two weeks.

Tomorrow Never Comes is Rancid’s 10th studio length album. This is the band’s first studio release in six years with their last album Trouble Maker releasing back in June of 2017.

According to ConsequenceSound, Rancid had recently performed at the Punk Rock Bowling fest in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band began their 2023 tour yesterday June 2nd in Rimini, Italy for Slam Dunk. Although they are touring throughout Europe, Rancid has several performances lined up within the US, including Boston Massachusetts, Louisville Kentucky and Sacramento California.

Rancid is no stranger to the punk-rock scene with their long list of studio length albums across three decades. Their music has confronted a myriad of political and social issues all while not losing sight of their core values and community. Rancid’s storied history draws from their predecessors in punk-rock while also laying out the groundwork for newcomers to the genre.

Rancid’s newest album Tomorrow Never Comes released June 2nd, with the album’s tracklist below:

Tomorrow Never Comes Mud, Blood, & Gold Devil In Disguise New American The Bloody & Violent History Don’t Make Me Do It It’s a Road to Righteousness Live Forever Drop Dead Inn Prisoners Song Magnificent Rogue One Way Ticket Hellbound Train Eddie the Butcher Hear Us Out When The Smoke Clears

Rancid’s next performance is scheduled for June 4th in Linz, Austria for Sbäm Fest 2023.

Check out our previous articles on Rancid below: