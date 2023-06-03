Kool Keith Releases Ominous New Song “The Formula” Featuring Ice-T and Marc Live

Home News Renita Wright June 3rd, 2023 - 8:22 AM

Kool Keith has a new album on the way and The Analog Brothers are back with new music! Ice-T (a.k.a Ice Oscillator) Marc Live (a.k.a as Marc Moog) and join forces with Kool Keith (aka Black Elvis) for an astounding reunion on the latest single from Keith’s upcoming album “Black Elvis 2” album, which is set to drop on June 16th.

The new song “The Formula” is a combination of Marc Live’s unique street production mixed with the extraterrestrial yet heavenly flow of Kool Keith and the classic, true OG style of Ice – T (who reminds us in the last verse that “It’s not how well you’re doing, it’s how long you’re doing well”) creates absolute chaos on this beautiful track.

The Analog Brothers indeed have “The Formula”, listen below.